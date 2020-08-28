Apple online in India set to open in September

Apple’s online store is expected to open in September for Indian customers, according to Bloomberg.

The move is a first in India and will be ready before the spending season of Dussehra-Diwali. Before, Apple product sales were largely limited to third parties due to restrictions placed on foreign companies which force them to source 30% of production in the country.

The regulation was relaxed in December of last year, paving the way for new relations with Apple. The Cupertino-based company intended to begin selling through physical and online portals but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple is also planning to set up a retail store in the country, beginning with Mumbai and Bangalore. As part of the requirements Apple has recently placed manufacturing of the iPhone 11 and SE through suppliers Foxconn and Wistron.

The rule changes make Apple’s devices more affordable to consumers and promise some growth in India.