Apple Online Store Debuts in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia customers can now browse and shop for Apple products on the official Apple Online Store.

The online store launched seven months after Apple said it will be introducing a ‘direct online purchasing option’ in Saudi Arabia. Before this, customers had to shop in Authorized Resellers. As part of Apple’s plan to invest in the country, several new retail locations are set to be built by 2026. Specifically, Apple intends to open a store at Diriyah, a UNESCO world heritage site adjacent to the capital city.

The Apple Online store greets visitors with a ‘Saudi Arabia. Welcome to your Apple Online Store’ splash page. The most popular products, including the iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch are listed right below. Cook visited the country in December 2024 and said that the company was ‘excited to be expanding to Saudi Arabia’. The online shop is live now for customers.