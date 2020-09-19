Apple online store in India is scheduled for launch

Apple online store in India will launch on September 23. Apple has begun a series of expansion in the country, including setting up an iPhone production facility and the construction of several Apple Stores.

The Cupertino-based company has also ramped up online distribution and sales of its products.

Apple online store in India

Apple’s official domain is apple.com/in, which will be available to Indian consumers starting September 23. Before, customers had to rely on third-party resellers to get their Apple fix. In-site, product manuals are available in Hindi and English.

Come October customers may sign up and attend Today at Apple online sessions that focus on music and photography. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple People and Retail SVP mentioned how the company is proud to be expanding and supporting their customer’s communities.

The physical Apple Stores are set to open in India in 2021, one of them located in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.