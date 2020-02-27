Apple online store lists new Sonos Port, Golf Sensor, and Tech21 Cases

Apple’s online store has now been updated with new accessories– the Sonos Port, a golf sensor and new cases by Tech21.

Sonos Port

The $500 Sonos Port is a device that allows music streaming via stereo and controls with either the AirPlay 2 or Sonos app. It supports streaming of CDs, vinyl and audio files to any Sonos speaker in your house.

Golf Sensor

The $180 Arccos Caddie Smart Sensor has built-in shot detection algorithms for improving one’s accuracy. You get 14 ultralight sensors that can be attached to grips and golf clubs and connect to your iPhone for analytics.

Tech21 Cases

Tech21 cases come in a variety of styles and bright colors for you to choose from. The $40 cases are available for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro Max and 11 Pro. Apple has been selling the brand’s cases for years, and they’ve proven to be a great fit for the latest iPhone models.

The products are now live online and can be found in the accessories section at Apple.com.