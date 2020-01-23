Apple online store lists new third party accessories

Apple.com has recently been updated with new products and charging solutions from third parties, including brands such as Belkin, OtterBox, STM, Native Union, Promise Technology, Mophie and Ubio Labs.

OtterSpot is Otterbox’s wireless charging system that can charge ‘stacks’ of disc-shaped power banks. This means you can place your iPhone or AirPods Case on top of the discs, or take out the discs and use them to charge other devices. It supports 10W fast charging and has a 36W adapter.

Mophie’s Powerstation Battery Pack, USB-C to Micro B and USB-C to Mini is exclusively available on the Apple online store. Ubio Labs’ 10,000 and 6,000 mAh power banks can be bought for $79.95 and $59.95, respectively. Belkin’s offering are two Boost Charge power adapters, while Promise Technology add three RAID storage systems in R8/32TB, R6/24TB and R4/16TB options. STM and Native Union offer new cases for the new 2019 iPad.