Apple Opens Apple Hebbal Store

Apple has officially openedits new retail store in India named Apple Hebbal. The retail store can be found in Bengaluru at the Phoenix Mall of Asia. The store is the third of the company’s retail locations in the country, joining Apple Saket and Apple BKC. It has 70 staff employees that represent the 15 states and measures about 8,000 square feet.

Apple Hebbal has a Pickup counter and unified Genius bar that merges collection services for online orders and technical support of the company in one area. This has been integrated in a couple of newly opened Apple retail stores and some stores that have been renovated over the past year.

Apple launched a playlist in Apple Music that features Bengaluru artists and exclusive wallpapers that you could download with a theme based on the peacock feather design of the store. Apple Hebbal opened its doors officially in India on September 2 at 1:00pm.