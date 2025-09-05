Apple

Apple Opens Apple Hebbal Store

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Opens Apple Hebbal Store

Apple has officially openedits new retail store in India named Apple Hebbal. The retail store can be found in Bengaluru at the Phoenix Mall of Asia. The store is the third of the company’s retail locations in the country, joining Apple Saket and Apple BKC.  It has 70 staff employees that represent the 15 states and measures about 8,000 square feet.


Apple Hebbal has a Pickup counter and unified Genius bar that merges collection services for online orders and technical support of the company in one area. This has been integrated in a couple of newly opened Apple retail stores and some stores that have been renovated over the past year.

Apple Opens Apple Hebbal Store

Apple launched a playlist in Apple Music that features Bengaluru artists and exclusive wallpapers that you could download with a theme based on the peacock feather design of the store. Apple Hebbal opened its doors officially in India on September 2 at 1:00pm.


Latest News
Beats Solo Buds Marked $20 Off
Beats Solo Buds Marked $20 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods 3 Pro with New Features Will Be Potentially Unveiled Next Week
AirPods 3 Pro with New Features Will Be Potentially Unveiled Next Week
1 Min Read
New Details for iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Revealed
New Details for iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Revealed
1 Min Read
New Scene Sharing Feature in Netflix for iOS
New Scene Sharing Feature in Netflix for iOS
1 Min Read
The 11th Gen iPad 256GB is $50 Off
The 11th Gen iPad 256GB is $50 Off
2 Min Read
Cheaper and Lighter Apple Vision Pro May Launch 2 Years From Now
Cheaper and Lighter Apple Vision Pro May Launch 2 Years From Now
1 Min Read
Lead Researcher For AI Research Team Leaves Apple
Lead Researcher For AI Research Team Leaves Apple
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 10 42mm Marked $100 Off
Apple Watch Series 10 42mm Marked $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Demands Its Suppliers To Transition To Robotics And Automation
Apple Demands Its Suppliers To Transition To Robotics And Automation
1 Min Read
Massive Discount For MLS Season Pass Offered By Apple
Massive Discount For MLS Season Pass Offered By Apple
1 Min Read
The Anker 525 7-in-1 Charging Station is $30 Off
The Anker 525 7-in-1 Charging Station is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Hyundai IONIQ 3 Reportedly Adopting CarPlay Ultra
Hyundai IONIQ 3 Reportedly Adopting CarPlay Ultra
1 Min Read
Lost your password?