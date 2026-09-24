Apple Opens Apple Music Hall

The Apple Music Hall opening was announced by Apple, a music venue that is state-of-the-art and can fit 600 people in the room. The Music Hall is found in the Battersea Power Station in London. Apple aims to collaborate with fans and artists around the world.

The hall integrates fluted arches, bronze balconies and heritage brickwork that reminds you of the oriel historic windows, a big glass provides you visuals with the building and its history. You are also provided a panoramic view. The setup allows artists to have a live show in the hall and be recorded in Spatial Audio.

The stage is 38-feet and a sound system with 48 speakers with Spatial Audio surround the hall. It features 16 cameras for broadcasting and Apple plans to stream performances in the hall worldwide for those people who live outside of London and check in and see the performance.