Apple opens new Vision Pro developer support page

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has opened a new support document for developers who wish to send in their apps for the Vision Pro headset.

The Cupertino-based company recently revealed the launch date for its highly-anticipated mixed-reality headset. In a follow-up move, Apple has made a new support page for developers and how they can submit their apps to be included in the Vision Pro App Store. The guide, titled ‘Submit your apps to the App Store for the Apple Vision Pro’ leads developers on what they should do to make their apps downloadable and usable for the device.

Apple claimed during WWDC 2023 that iPad and iPhone apps can run on the headset ‘with minimal changes’, and this is reflected in the section ‘Prepare Your App, Compatible iPad and iPhone apps.’ Apps that are compatible will be auto-published on the headset version of the App Store. There’s also a mention of having the app subject to review and approval before publishing.

