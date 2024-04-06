Apple

Apple opens new YouTube Channel for WWDC 2024

By Samantha Wiley
YouTube Channel

Apple uploaded a new video to welcome developers to this year’s Worldwide Developer Conference.

Advertisements

An introductory video welcoming developers to the WWDC has been shared on a new YouTube channel. The Apple Developer channel allows viewers to watch the WWDC 2024 events when they go live in June. In the channel description, Apple says the channel ‘is where coders, students, and creatives of all kinds stay up to date on the latest Apple software, technologies, and platforms. Viewers are encouraged to ‘subscribe and watch our latest videos from the Worldwide Developers Conference and beyond.’

YouTube Channel

Several videos from the WWDC 2023 have been uploaded to the YouTube channel and upgraded to 4K quality. This year’s Worldwide Developers Conference will run from June 10 through 14 and have session videos shared on the Apple Developer app and website. Apple is believed to announce new software updates, including iOS 18.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
M3 MacBook Pro
The M3 MacBook Pro is $300 Off
1 Min Read
App Store
Web links and emulator apps now allowed in the EU App Store
1 Min Read
Disney
Disney to crack down password sharing soon
1 Min Read
Apple 2024 MacBook
Get $50 Off the 2024 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Find My
Google launches own ‘Find My’ network
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
3 games added to the Apple Arcade library
1 Min Read
Apple Car
Apple axes employees after car project cancellation
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The iPad Air with M1 Chip is $150 Off
1 Min Read
iPads
New iPads keep being delayed
1 Min Read
WWDC 2024
Invitation emails sent to WWDC 2024 guests
1 Min Read
Apple
Taiwan earthquake slows Apple production line
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods 2 is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?