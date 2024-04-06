Apple opens new YouTube Channel for WWDC 2024

Apple uploaded a new video to welcome developers to this year’s Worldwide Developer Conference.

An introductory video welcoming developers to the WWDC has been shared on a new YouTube channel. The Apple Developer channel allows viewers to watch the WWDC 2024 events when they go live in June. In the channel description, Apple says the channel ‘is where coders, students, and creatives of all kinds stay up to date on the latest Apple software, technologies, and platforms. Viewers are encouraged to ‘subscribe and watch our latest videos from the Worldwide Developers Conference and beyond.’

Several videos from the WWDC 2023 have been uploaded to the YouTube channel and upgraded to 4K quality. This year’s Worldwide Developers Conference will run from June 10 through 14 and have session videos shared on the Apple Developer app and website. Apple is believed to announce new software updates, including iOS 18.