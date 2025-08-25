Apple

Apple Opting Out of Their MLB Contract, Ending Partnership

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Opting Out of Their MLB Contract, Ending Partnership

The collaboration with Apple and the MLB or Major League Baseball is ending. Apple will be discontinuing its package, Friday Night Baseball, on Apple TV+

Apple got in an agreement with MLB over three years ago in March, and had a 7-year deal of about $85 million a year.

Apple Opting Out of Their MLB Contract, Ending Partnership

The deal provided Apple with the rights to global sports streaming of Friday Night on Apple TV+ up until 2029. Kendal Baker from Yahoo Sports reports that Apple has opted out of the contract early, ending their collaboration way before its expiration. Ending their contract would indicate that they are stepping back from one of their renowned sports investments.

Other right holders and leagues have had talks with Apple, like the time when Apple was in negotiations with the Sunday Ticket for the NFL. Rumors say that Formula 1 and Apple are in talks to get the rights to stream the sports in the United States.

