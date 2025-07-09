Apple Original Film Garners $293 Million in Ten Days

Apple’s latest foray into original movies seems to have paid off, according to Variety.

‘F1: The Movie’ quickly shot to the top of Apple’s highest-grossing content, earning $293 million since it was released in theaters. The movie garnered $146 million on its opening weekend globally, and within 10 days has grossed over $293 million. ‘F1’ passed ‘Napoleon’ by Ridley Scott at $221 million, as well as ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ by Martin Scorsese at $158 million. ‘Argylle’ and ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ were considered underperformers at $96 million and $42 million, respectively.

IMAX screenings were a major part of revenue, with $60 million or 20% of ticket sales. ‘F1: The Movie’ tells the story of a former F1 racer who’s brought back to retirement to lead a team. The film stars Brad Pitt in the lead role. After the run, F1 can be watched on Apple TV+ this year.