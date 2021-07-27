Apple outlines new Photos features in iOS

Apple has recently updated its iOS 15 website to detail the upcoming Photos features and ‘improved recognition’ engine.

iOS 15 Photos will be an improved app and will detect individuals with occluded faces, those wearing accessories and when they do extreme poses. Apple explains that this is made possible by on-device machine learning, or specifically an upper body and face combination to match people even when their faces aren’t visible.

In Apple’s machine learning blog, the new functionality makes the Photos app better by having it identify people when it was impossible before.

The post goes in length on various mechanisms, particularly machine learning to identify individuals while still retaining an acceptable level of privacy. Apple’s new Photos features is available to view on the official Apple iOS 15 website.

iOS 15 is shaping up to be the next gen operating system for the iPhone and is expected to be released fall this year.