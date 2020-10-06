Apple outlines possible watchOS and iOS 14 battery fixes

There are plenty of reports from iOS 14 and watchOS 7 users saying how the new OS brought on significant issues such as inaccurate data, battery drain and others.

Today, Apple has posted a support article detailing how to troubleshoot and hopefully fix the problems. The steps range from creating phone backups, pairing and unpairing the Apple Watch and doing a system reset.

Apple has posted advanced resolution techniques to try and prevent data loss. The support article can be found on Apple’s official support page.

iOS 14 offers a slew of features, notably the ability to customize your home screen and widgets, as well as group chat in-line replies and pinned conversations for improved quality of life. Understandably, with all those new additions there’s bound to be a bug or two.

For those who have experienced new issues pertaining to the new operating system it’s best to read the support page and hope the next update comes soon.