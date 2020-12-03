Apple Outs a List of ‘Best’ Podcasts, Audiobooks and Books for 2020

Every year in December Apple reveals its picks for the best books, songs, podcasts, apps and more. Today, the Cupertino-based company has highlighted a list of podcasts, audiobooks and books for 2020.

In the audiobooks section Apple has named Dan Heath’s ‘Upstream’, Natasha Tretheway’s ‘Memorial Drive’, Jessica Simpson’s ‘Open Book’, and more.

In the books section Apple has awarded Liz Moore’s ‘Long Bright River’, NK Jemisin’s ‘The City We Became’, Elin Hilderbrand’s ’28 Summers’ and Brit Bennett’s ‘The Vanishing Half’.

In the podcasts section Apple gives praise to Maximum Fun’s FANTI, Wondery’s Dying for Sex, The Washington Post’s Canary and KPCC and LAist’s ‘California Love’.

Podcasts: Show of the Year was given to NPR’s ‘Code Switch‘, while new show recommendations include Red Ball, CounterClock, Nice White Parents, Unlocking Us and more.

Barack Obama’s ‘A Promised Land’, Jeanine Cummins’ ‘American Dirt’ and Stephenie Meyer’s ‘Midnight Sun’ were given the award ‘most popular books’.

The full list can be viewed on the Podcasts and Books app for the Mac, iPad and iPhone.