Apple Outs New Customizable Wallpaper Tool

Apple recently introduced a new wallpaper tool along with its online Apple Store launch in Saudi Arabia.

There’s a new page where users can create their own wallpapers. The central theme of it is the Apple logo, which is available in five different designs. Users can also change the background and mix other elements, such as the color of their logos. When satisfied, users can download and set their design as their primary wallpaper. The new page is available for everyone to use, and there’s no cost to access the tool or download the wallpaper.

It’s worth noting that the wallpaper tool can accommodate all major Apple products, which means it will have the correct resolution or size for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. To do this automatically, users can visit the page on their preferred device and create the wallpaper they want. It’s not implied how long the tool is available for.