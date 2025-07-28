Apple

Apple Outs New Customizable Wallpaper Tool

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Outs New Customizable Wallpaper Tool

Apple recently introduced a new wallpaper tool along with its online Apple Store launch in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisements

There’s a new page where users can create their own wallpapers. The central theme of it is the Apple logo, which is available in five different designs. Users can also change the background and mix other elements, such as the color of their logos. When satisfied, users can download and set their design as their primary wallpaper. The new page is available for everyone to use, and there’s no cost to access the tool or download the wallpaper.

Apple Outs New Customizable Wallpaper Tool

It’s worth noting that the wallpaper tool can accommodate all major Apple products, which means it will have the correct resolution or size for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. To do this automatically, users can visit the page on their preferred device and create the wallpaper they want. It’s not implied how long the tool is available for.

Advertisements

Latest News
Apple is Changing Age Ratings on App Store
Apple is Changing Age Ratings on App Store
1 Min Read
AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Get New Public Beta Firmware
AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Get New Public Beta Firmware
1 Min Read
The M4 Mac mini 512GB is $80 Off
The M4 Mac mini 512GB is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Google Reveals New AI Video Editing Tools in YouTube Shorts and Google Photos
Google Reveals New AI Video Editing Tools in YouTube Shorts and Google Photos
1 Min Read
Australia, Canada, and the UK Get Apple News+ Audio Feature
Australia, Canada, and the UK Get Apple News+ Audio Feature
1 Min Read
Multiple Apple Device Insurance ‘AppleCare One’ Launches
Multiple Apple Device Insurance ‘AppleCare One’ Launches
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro is $80 Off
The AirPods Pro is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Announces Support for Tmoney Cards in South Korea
Apple Announces Support for Tmoney Cards in South Korea
1 Min Read
Apple Online Store Debuts in Saudi Arabia
Apple Online Store Debuts in Saudi Arabia
1 Min Read
Ted Lasso Crew Begin Fourth Season Production
Ted Lasso Crew Begin Fourth Season Production
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple to Develop iOS 27 with Foldable iPhone in Mind
Apple to Develop iOS 27 with Foldable iPhone in Mind
1 Min Read
Lost your password?