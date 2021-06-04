Apple outs new LGBTQ+ artist-centric Pride music page

Apple has dedicated an Apple Music page to highlighting LGBTQ+ content this June, with short form videos, DJ mixes and curated playlists coming in every Sunday.

The new Apple Music page, dubbed ‘Essentials Pride’ will feature artists such as Janelle Monae, King Princess and more. It will also provide a spotlight through decades and introduce new music from artists, albums and guest playlists from Kylie Minogue and more.

The Apple Music Pride page is set to stay all year long and host interviews, videos and playlists from Pride Month. Reports say that there will be whole-day takeovers on June 6, 30, 20 and 27.

Apple has recently announced two new Apple Watch bands with Pride themes, the Nike Sport Loop with traditional colors and the Braided Solo Loop, which has been updated to include additional flags across the spectrum. In 2019, the Cupertino-based company celebrated Pride month by revealing a then-new ad ‘Shot on iPhone’ campaign titled Gay Rodeo.