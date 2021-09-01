Apple outs three school challenges that make use of the iPad

Apple has recently made three educational challenges that are designed to encourage schools to adopt the iPad into their curriculum.

Apple Education recently tweeted on social media its creativity challenges, which are motion graphics, podcast and green screen challenge.

The motion graphics challenge encourages the use of iPad and the Keynote app to create stories via motion graphics. The guide ‘Everyone Can Create Drawing’ serves as the reference point to get started.

Introducing our creativity challenge for video! @JacobWoolcock shows how easy it is to create innovative lessons with #greenscreen. Tag a teacher who’d love this and learn more at https://t.co/JWrYn4yAWO. #MadeOniPad #EveryoneCanCreate pic.twitter.com/w0fmpt0SlO — Apple Education (@AppleEDU) August 23, 2021

The podcast challenge encourages the use of GarageBand for students to record their voices and add in other audio cues and effects. ‘Everyone Can Create Music’ is the recommended reference point.

The green screen challenge encourages the use of the iPad and its green screen effects. The ‘Everyone Can Create Video’ is the recommended guide for the video production process.

Participating students can use the hashtag #MadeOniPad and #EveryoneCanCreate when sharing their finished product on social media channels.