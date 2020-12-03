Apple partners with (RED) against COVID-19 and HIV/AIDS

As part of World Aids Day Apple has joined forces with (RED) in programs to protect communities in Africa from HIV/AIDS and COVID-19.

Apple has committed to giving 100% of eligible proceeds on (PRODUCT) Red items to Global Fund COVID-19 Response, which in turn provides treatment and services to vulnerable communities.

New (PRODUCT) RED accessories and devices include the Apple Watch Series 6, iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 among others. Apple will be donating 100% of proceeds until June 30 of next year. Plus, the Cupertino-based company will be donating $1 for every transaction done in an Apple Store, the Apple Store app and apple.com to Global Fund COVID-19 Response.

Red logos on Apple Stores and window displays will be used to generate awareness for World AIDS Day. On Apple TV a World AIDS Day collection can be viewed and accessed, and Apple is also highlighting the MediSafe and OkaySo app.