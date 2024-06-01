Apple Pencil Pro animation featured in new ad on Youtube

Apple shared an ad titled “Worlds made on iPad” on their YT channel. The video shows greenscreen footage of Sofia Wylie within three different animations and says that sketchers made it with Apple’s new iPad Pro with an M4 chip along with the Apple Pencil Pro, while the video had “Concentrate” by Billy Lemos feat. Dua Saleh as its music and has shared behind the scenes shorts on YouTube.

The latest iPad Pro, Apple Pro Pencil and iPad Air launched this year on May 15. New characteristics of the Apple Pencil Pro let users squeeze it to open up a tool palette and a gyroscope to roll the Pencil Pro for accurate control over brush tools and a shaped pen, with haptic technology built in for specific actions. You’ll also be able to find the Pencil Pro if you lose it with the help of Find My app. The Apple Pencil Pro can only be paired with the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro models.