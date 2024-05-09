Apple Pencil Pro to have five unique box designs

Apple’s newest Pencil device will have five different box designs.

Advertisements

Five different iterations of the word ‘Pro’ will be emblazoned on top of the packaging that comes with the Apple Pencil Pro. It’s said that customers will receive one of the five different designs at random. Pre-orders for the Apple accessory have begun, with customers receiving the product as early as May 15.

Apple’s latest Apple Pencil Pro features haptic feedback for specific actions, Find My app integration, a gyroscope for precision control over the brush and pen, and a ‘squeeze’ mechanism to call the tool palette. The device is compatible with the new iPad Air and iPad Pro models which were announced this week. All the other Apple Pencil products are available and are compatible with older-generation iPad models. Apple announced the Pencil Pro during its ‘Let Loose’ event and said the price was set at $129.