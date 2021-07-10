Apple Pencil supports additional languages through iPadOS 14

Apple has recently launched iPadOS 14 and with it several notable Apple Pencil additions.

The digital writing device now has Data Detectors and Copy Handwriting as Text in Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, German and French. Before, it was only limited to Chinese and English.

Data Detectors will have the iPad recognize information such as addresses and phone numbers in handwritten content and allows users to transport them to Messages, Maps or Contacts.

Copy Handwriting as Text gives users the ability to pick handwritten content and have it pasted on another field. Its capability is like Scribble where users fill out text using their Apple Pencil and via handwriting.

The new changes can be seen in the iPadOS and iOS Feature Availability page. In similar news, the Cupertino-based company recently expanded the Apple Pencil’s functionality by adding Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, German and French language support in Scribble.

iPad users can get the new update by going to the Settings, then System and tapping on ‘Update’.