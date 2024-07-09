Apple

Apple Pencil with USB-C now available in refurbished model

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pencil

Apple recently added its lower-priced Apple Pencil with USB-C port to its online refurbished store in select regions.

Advertisements

The Apple Pencil with USB-C has been added to the UK, Switzerland, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, Germany, Belgium, and Austria’s refurbished store. Discount for the refurbished model is slashed at 15%, e.g., the price of the Apple Pencil is down to just 69 euros from its brand-new retail price of 79 euros in the UK. The model was initially launched in November last year, with a design similar to the Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil 2, except for the USB-C port and charging attachment.

Apple Pencil

Apple says that its refurbished products go through intensive testing and have been inspected and cleaned. The Apple Pencil with USB-C comes with a refurbished label and is repacked in a white box. It’s likely that a refurbished model will appear in Canada, the US, and other countries shortly.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
tvOS 18
tvOS 18 developer seed launched
1 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 brings dynamic wallpaper support
3 Min Read
Final Cut Pro for iPad 2
Apple releases Final Cut Pro for iPad 2, Final Cut Camera and updates to Mac version
3 Min Read
Apple Intelligence
Apple explains the requirement of iPhone 15 Pro for Apple Intelligence
3 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
The Apple Watch SE 2 40mm GPS is $60 Off
1 Min Read
EU Epic Games
EU Epic Games Store gains approval from Apple
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro might have 5x telephoto camera
1 Min Read
HomePod
Code shows new ‘Home Accessory’ device
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
The 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Chip and 512GB SSD is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Security App Authy
Security app Authy hacked, millions of phone numbers stolen
1 Min Read
F1
Apple TV+ ‘F1’ headed to theaters
1 Min Read
App Store
Russia orders VPN apps removal on App Store
1 Min Read
Lost your password?