Apple Pencil with USB-C now available in refurbished model

Apple recently added its lower-priced Apple Pencil with USB-C port to its online refurbished store in select regions.

Advertisements

The Apple Pencil with USB-C has been added to the UK, Switzerland, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, Germany, Belgium, and Austria’s refurbished store. Discount for the refurbished model is slashed at 15%, e.g., the price of the Apple Pencil is down to just 69 euros from its brand-new retail price of 79 euros in the UK. The model was initially launched in November last year, with a design similar to the Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil 2, except for the USB-C port and charging attachment.

Apple says that its refurbished products go through intensive testing and have been inspected and cleaned. The Apple Pencil with USB-C comes with a refurbished label and is repacked in a white box. It’s likely that a refurbished model will appear in Canada, the US, and other countries shortly.