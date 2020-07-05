Apple picks two supplies for future Mini-LED based Macbook Pro and iPad Pro models

Macbook Pro

It is rumored that Apple will release two Mini-LED backlit iPad Pro and a mini-LED Macbook Pro models sometime in the next 18 months. According to industry sources, it is also rumored that Apple has picked up two suppliers for these products.

In a report today by DigiTimes, the two suppliers Flexium Interconnect and Taiwan’s Zhen Ding Technology have also now entered the Apple supply chain. Both these suppliers will manufacture the printed circuit boards for the upcoming mini-LED products. Both these printed circuit board makers are said to compete Young Poong Electronics which is a South Korean company.

DigiTimes reports that both the suppliers will ship mini LED-backlit modules later this year which will super the launch of iPad Pro (in early 2021).

There is a rumor that Apple has plans to release a 5G-enabled 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ that has a mini-LED display in early 2021. Apple had plans to launch this device later this year, but due to the global pandemic, it has moved the release plans ahead. DigiTimes also claims that they will see this new device in early 2021 in the first quarter.

Apple is also working on an updated mini-LED 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ and also a 14.1-inch ‌MacBook Pro. Apple analyst Kuo says that the 16-inch Macbook Pro will be launched in fall 2020 but has not given any information on the release of a 14.1-inch model.

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
