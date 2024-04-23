Apple

Apple planning to acquire FIFA Club World Cup streaming rights

By Samantha Wiley
FIFA Club World Cup

Apple is rumored to be securing the rights to broadcast the FIFA Club World Cup, according to The New York Times.

FIFA is set to launch a new Club World Cup next year, and Apple saw this as an opportunity to acquire TV rights for the broadcast. Club World Cup will have 32 teams from six confederations battling it out on the soccer field. An agreement could be reached as soon as April ends, with the first tournament set for next summer. The price for the broadcast rights is said to be around $1 billion, and it’s not clear if Apple has free-to-air rights along with the package. The content could only be available to Apple TV+ subscribers.

Growing its live sports content might be a strategy Apple is taking to boost its Apple TV+ subscriber count. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original TV shows and movies.

