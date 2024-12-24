Apple planning to debut smart home doorbell

Apple is in the stages of launching a new smart home doorbell with Face ID.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg said that the smart doorbell will have built-in Face ID and let users unlock a compatible deadbolt lock. Support might be brought to existing HomeKit locks and it’s also possible that Apple will partner with a brand for a complete solution. Once it’s in the market, the Apple smart home doorbell will be a direct competitor to Ring doorbells made by Amazon, although it’s not clear if the device would have video capabilities.

The Apple smart home doorbell might be equipped with the company’s wi-fi chip and have the Secure Enclave technology. If the product launches with video capture, Apple will have the HomeKit Secure Video for iCloud storage. Along with the smart home doorbell, Apple is also planning to launch a smart home hub. Gurman expects the doorbell to be available to the public in 2026 or later.