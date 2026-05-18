Apple

Apple Plans to Branch Out F1 Hits a Slump

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Plans to Branch Out F1 Hits a Slump

Apple may have hit a wall in expanding streaming for F1 for Apple TV outside the United States after early renewals have been signed by Sky Sports to keep broadcasting rights across the biggest European Markets.


F1 and Sky have a joint collaboration announcing that Sky Sports will remain the partner for live broadcasting for Formula 1 in Ireland and the United Kingdom until 2034, and in Italy until 2032. The value of the deal was not disclosed between the two parties, but IBC disclosed that the Ireland and UK deal is worth around £ 200 million.

Apple Plans to Branch Out F1 Hits a Slump

Sky has blocked off the Italian, British, and Irish markets, but the large markets in Europe are still open, with Canal holding rights in France until 2029. F1 and Apple have agreed to a 5-year deal that brings the 2026 F1 season to the United States, allowing users of Apple TV to watch F1 races across the season, with Apple TV having a dedicated section for F1 with guides for circuits, race tracking, and more.


Latest News
M5 MacBook Pro 16GB/1TB is $199 Off
M5 MacBook Pro 16GB/1TB is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Technology for Video Podcast to be Integrated by Spotify
Apple Technology for Video Podcast to be Integrated by Spotify
1 Min Read
Intel Reportedly Started Small-Scale Manufacturing of Chips for Apple
Intel Reportedly Started Small-Scale Manufacturing of Chips for Apple
1 Min Read
Apple Made Modem Coming to iPhone 18 Adds Privacy Feature
Apple Made Modem Coming to iPhone 18 Adds Privacy Feature
1 Min Read
Anker 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $45 Off
Anker 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $45 Off
1 Min Read
Bluey Takeover Next Week in Apple Arcade
Bluey Takeover Next Week in Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
Hearing Aid Feature Now Available in More Countries
Hearing Aid Feature Now Available in More Countries
1 Min Read
Anker 140W 4-port GaN USB-C Charger is $20 Off
Anker 140W 4-port GaN USB-C Charger is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Samsung Releasing Products and AI Smartglasses Ahead of Apple Next Month
Samsung Releasing Products and AI Smartglasses Ahead of Apple Next Month
1 Min Read
Foxconn Suffers Ransomware Attack With Important Project Files From Apple Stolen
Foxconn Suffers Ransomware Attack With Important Project Files From Apple Stolen
1 Min Read
macOS Port Notepad++ Has Been Revamped
macOS Port Notepad++ Has Been Revamped
1 Min Read
M5 MacBook Pro 32GB/1TB is $300 Off
M5 MacBook Pro 32GB/1TB is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?