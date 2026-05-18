Apple Plans to Branch Out F1 Hits a Slump

Apple may have hit a wall in expanding streaming for F1 for Apple TV outside the United States after early renewals have been signed by Sky Sports to keep broadcasting rights across the biggest European Markets.

F1 and Sky have a joint collaboration announcing that Sky Sports will remain the partner for live broadcasting for Formula 1 in Ireland and the United Kingdom until 2034, and in Italy until 2032. The value of the deal was not disclosed between the two parties, but IBC disclosed that the Ireland and UK deal is worth around £ 200 million.

Sky has blocked off the Italian, British, and Irish markets, but the large markets in Europe are still open, with Canal holding rights in France until 2029. F1 and Apple have agreed to a 5-year deal that brings the 2026 F1 season to the United States, allowing users of Apple TV to watch F1 races across the season, with Apple TV having a dedicated section for F1 with guides for circuits, race tracking, and more.