Apple plans to donate two million respirator masks for the USA and Europe

In an announcement today at a press briefing by Mike Pence, Vice President said, Apple has plans to donate almost two million N95 respirator masks to the health professionals working at various hospitals in the United States. Further, Apple elaborates this notice that it is providing the masks for both USA and European health professionals.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, in his Tweet, said, “Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We’re donating millions of masks for health professionals in the U.S. and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you.”

The protective equipment all across the U.S. is dwindling. The hospitals need more masks for their professionals. And in such a situation, Apple donating two million masks will certainly help.

Apple already has several initiatives to fight the COVID-19. Apple implements measures to slow-down the spread of the coronavirus. Apple has closed its stores until further notice.

Apple also has a special coronavirus section for its news users. In the latest news, Apple also updates Siri to help people know if they have the disease or not. Apple also announced on Thursday that it would pledge a substantial donation to Italy’s first responders and medical personnel.