Apple plans to have US iPhones come from India soon

The Financial Times recently reported that Apple intends to have India produce the US iPhones by the end of 2026.

Advertisements

Apple is slowly shifting its manufacturing from China to other countries, and the move to India is gaining traction. The timeline means that Apple will have to double iPhone production in India and a major acceleration in the company’s strategy to diversify its supply chain. Currently, Chinese partners such as Foxconn are producing most of the iPhone devices.

The decision comes from the tension between China and the USA, where tariffs are being raised substantially. President Donald Trump enacted a tariff on Chinese imports, causing Apple to rush iPhones manufactured in India to avoid the extra costs. It’s worth noting that Apple had a temporary reprieve from the tariffs, but it might be only effective for a short time. Apple still relies on Chinese partners for its iPhone components.