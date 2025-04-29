Apple

Apple plans to have US iPhones come from India soon

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

The Financial Times recently reported that Apple intends to have India produce the US iPhones by the end of 2026.

Advertisements

Apple is slowly shifting its manufacturing from China to other countries, and the move to India is gaining traction. The timeline means that Apple will have to double iPhone production in India and a major acceleration in the company’s strategy to diversify its supply chain. Currently, Chinese partners such as Foxconn are producing most of the iPhone devices.

Apple

The decision comes from the tension between China and the USA, where tariffs are being raised substantially. President Donald Trump enacted a tariff on Chinese imports, causing Apple to rush iPhones manufactured in India to avoid the extra costs. It’s worth noting that Apple had a temporary reprieve from the tariffs, but it might be only effective for a short time. Apple still relies on Chinese partners for its iPhone components.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
YouTube
YouTube might use AI for search result overviews
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air 128GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple highlights Ceramic Shield in new video ad
1 Min Read
Netflix
New subtitle option heading to Netflix
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $87 Off
1 Min Read
Instagram officially introduces ‘Edits’ as a CapCut alternative
Instagram officially introduces ‘Edits’ as a CapCut alternative
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple engineers to contribute Godot Game Engine support on visionOS
1 Min Read
Ray-Ban Smart Glasses
Meta announces live translation features for Ray-Ban Smart Glasses
1 Min Read
iPad
The 11th-Generation iPad 512GB WiFi is $49 Off
1 Min Read
YouTube TV
Customizable multiview to arrive on YouTube TV
1 Min Read
iOS 18.4
Apple now prevents iOS 18.4 downgrade
1 Min Read
Max
Max Follows Netflix in password sharing crackdown
1 Min Read
Lost your password?