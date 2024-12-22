Apple plans to make affordable Vision Pro with next-generation and mainstream headset

Apple is likely to launch their next gen Apple Vision Pro headsets sometime in 2026, which are anticipated to be more affordable compared to the current Apple Vision Pro we have now with plans to introduce a mainstream headset to be given the name ‘Apple Vision’, and a next-generation Pro headset.

The new headset will be made with components outside of Sony to minimize the cost of production, so the headset could be priced lower comparing to the Vision Pro that’s currently priced at $3,499, limiting the sales that the device is getting. Even the CEO of Apple admitted that the headset is not a product that is highly demanded because of the steep price.

The mainstream headset will be more cost efficient and affordable, leaning towards the lower end and will be equipped with a less advanced display, making the visionOS feasible for consumers at a reasonable price.