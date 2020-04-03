Apple plans to release first beta of iOS 13.4.1 in near future

According to the Israeli site The Verifier, before Apple releases the iOS 14 it has plans to release an updated version of iOS 13.4 with four minor updates.

The website reports that Apple will launch iOS 13.4.1 updates soon. One of the updates and fixes will be fixing the security hole. It was discovered earlier that when users used a private VPN connection, the websites could track user information. According to the sources the new update i.e., iOS 13.4.1 will fix this issue.

Apple has plans to release the update for its developers before releasing the iOS 14. According to the sources at The Verifier, Apple has plans to release the new iOS 13.4.1 in April. According to the report, there will be no iOS 13.5 updates this year. There will be only a few updates before the release of iOS 14. There are updates about Apple planning to release several versions before iOS 14. The versions can go up to 13.4.4.

The Verifier has shared several updates related to Apple this month including Apple Watch to include a fingerprint sensor. The news also shared that the Apple tvOS will include a kid’s mode. The website has a mixed track record for sharing such news.