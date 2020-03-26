Apple plans to reopen retail stores in April

Earlier today Apple informed its employees that it may have plans to open the stores in April. The retail stores will not reopen at once but will open gradually starting from the areas where the outbreak is weak.

According to Bloomberg, an Apple spokesman O’Brien wrote said, “for all of our retail stores outside of Greater China, we will reopen our stores on a staggered basis. At this time, we anticipate some stores may be able to open in the first half of April depending on the conditions in their community,” he also added, “We will provide updates for each store as soon as specific dates are established.”

Earlier this month Apple closed its retail stores in Mainland China and Taiwan. Apple also informed employees that the remote working can extend.

The spokesperson O’Brien told Bloomberg, “In all our offices outside of Greater China, we are extending flexible work arrangements for all team members, through at least April 5.” He also added that Apple puts the health of its employees first.

Apple shut down its stores to slow down the outbreak and ensure the safety of its employees. Now that things might get back t normal, Apple has plans to gradually reopen its stores across the country.