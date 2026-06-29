Apple Played Role in Hike in Memory Prices

The chief business officer of Micron suggested that Apple may have had a role in the shortage of SSD storage and RAM, resulting in the price going sky-high. Micron is incapable of funding the capacity expansion as the company entered a slump previously, with the margins turning negative.

Micron is a memory supplier for Apple that supplies NAND flash chips and DRAM for iPads, iPhones, and Macs. Apple is known for getting terms that favor them when negotiating with suppliers like Micron, in the form of contrast to long-term purchasing.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, foreshadowed the increase in prices across its devices a few weeks ago, as they are no longer able to keep prices low and avoid increases to protect its consumers. The increase in demand for AI servers using high-bandwidth memory has made it a scarce resource.