Apple

Apple Podcast Now Supporting Video Episodes

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Podcast Now Supporting Video Episodes

Apple will be adding capabilities for a video podcast to their Apple Podcasts app using HLS or HTTP Live Streaming, supplying creators with opportunities for monetization and control, and giving the viewers a high-quality watching experience.


The podcasts app in iOS 26.4 enables users to swap between listening to and watching shows with videos capable of being downloaded for viewing offline. HTTP Live Streaming enables smooth playback. It works on both cellular and Wi-Fi connections.

Apple Podcast Now Supporting Video Episodes

Video episodes will be integrating current features on Apple Podcasts, like editorial suggestions and personalized recommendations. Creators are able to branch out via ad networks and participate in host providers.

For podcasters, more information can be found on the Apple Podcast website, and testing for HLS video is available in the beta for iPadOS 26.4, visionOS 26.4, and iOS 26.4. The software will be released in spring of this year.


Latest News
The AirPods Max Is $100 Off
The AirPods Max Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Rumored To Be Manufacturing AI Wearable Devices
Apple Rumored To Be Manufacturing AI Wearable Devices
1 Min Read
Revamped Siri is a No-Show in iOS 26.4 Beta
Revamped Siri is a No-Show in iOS 26.4 Beta
1 Min Read
Apple May Introduce New Products First Week of Next Month
Apple May Introduce New Products First Week of Next Month
1 Min Read
The 4-pack AirTag Is $35 Off
The 4-pack AirTag Is $35 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Special Experience Announced By Apple
Apple Special Experience Announced By Apple
1 Min Read
Budget-Friendly MacBook May Be Coming In These Colors
Budget-Friendly MacBook May Be Coming In These Colors
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS  $100 Off
1 Min Read
Future MacBooks Being Integrated With Privacy Screen Technology
Future MacBooks Being Integrated With Privacy Screen Technology
1 Min Read
iPad Pro May Not Be Getting Significant Upgrades For Years To Come
iPad Pro May Not Be Getting Significant Upgrades For Years To Come
1 Min Read
Public Beta For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 Now Available
Public Beta For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 Now Available
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 Is $39 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 Is $39 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?