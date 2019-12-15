Apple Podcasts added to Amazon Echo devices

Online retail giant Amazon has announced that Alexa-enabled devices will now support the playback of Apple Podcasts in the United States.

To do this, you will need to link your Amazon account to your Apple ID. Afterwards, any progress in listening to audio episodes will be synced across your devices. You can pause an episode after the commute and continue streaming it on your Echo device with a voice command. Say the command and Alexa will play the episode for you.

Users may also set Apple Podcasts as their default podcast provider in Alexa by going to Settings, then Music and Podcasts and tapping on Link or Manage New Services.

In the Apple environment, users can listen to their favorite podcasts on the HomePod, Mac, iPhone, Apple TV, iPod Touch and more. The platform boasts more than 700,000 shows and the listening history feature, which now extends to Amazon products.