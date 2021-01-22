Apple Podcasts Spotlight launches

Apple has recently outed its new Podcasts Spotlight feature, a monthly programme where listeners can get information about rising podcast content creators.

The first Podcasts Spotlight will feature Chelsea Devantez of Celebrity Book Club fame. She’s joined by co-hosts Lydia Popovic, Ashley Nicole Black and Gabourey Sidibe, where the group discusses celebrity memoirs of Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Simpson and Mariah Carey and provides new insights on Hollywood’s most popular figures.

Apple intends to have Spotlight go live each month and represent various podcast formats, genres and locations. The highlighted podcasts will appear in the ‘Browse’ section of the app and shared by Apple on its social media handles.

Global Business Head of Apple Podcasts Ben Cave mentioned how Podcasts Spotlight can help listeners find great shows by highlighting singular creators.

Podcasts Spotlight came after rumors that Apple is looking to make its own subscription-based service to get more content creators as an exclusive, as well as generate original content for its subscribers.