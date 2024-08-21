Apple Podcasts web version now available

Apple Podcasts can now be accessed on a web browser where it was only available via an app before.

Podcasts on the web has launched recently and works with the most popular browsers, including Firefox, Edge, Chrome, and Safari. Supported devices include the PC and Mac as well. Functionality is mostly the same, with users able to listen to podcasts, sign in to an account, gain their library, and see what’s ‘up next’. Users can also get updates and subscribe to new series. Apple has long enabled the ability to listen to podcasts through a web browser as long as it’s embedded, but now there’s a dedicated site for listening without the need for the Podcasts app.

Podcasts on web has the URL podcasts.apple.com. It’s worth noting that opening the URL on a website while the device has a Podcasts app installed will redirect the user to the app instead.