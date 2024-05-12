Apple possibly partnering with OpenAI for iOS 18 generative AI technology

A report claims that talks between Apple and OpenAI are nearing completion, which could mean iOS 18 will be powered by ChatGPT’s generative AI.

The online leak claims that Apple and OpenAI ‘are finalizing terms’ for using ChatGPT on iOS 18. However, the report also said that Apple is still in discussion with Google for the probable use of Gemini. An imminent deal is apparent for OpenAI in relation to Apple’s push for AI on the App Store. It’s believed that on-device AI models will be brought out along with bigger LLMs that will be outsourced to the aforementioned companies.

Apple is planning a huge shift to AI based on recent news. There have been reports that Safari will have AI-assisted browsing, while Siri is expected to have an overhaul to make it on par with the latest assistants. Apple might reveal more details during this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June.