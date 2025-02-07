Apple potentially making a return to X advertising

Apple has had conversations about making a return to X for advertising, but it is still not yet seen, and details on events that have had an impact on making the decision are unknown. Reports found that Amazon increased spending on ads on the platform while major tech companies like Apple decided to halt spending on ads back in November of 2023. Though Apple never continued advertising on the platform, the company was able to preserve the accounts they had on X.

Users have gone to other social platforms like Bluesky which is more popular and is currently mainstream because there are 30 million users on the platform. At Trump’s inauguration, multiple CEOs of major companies were present like Elon Musk and Tim Cook, aside from dinners which they have presumably attended together. The Apple CEO donated $1 million to the fund, wherein the return of ads to X has likely been brought up.