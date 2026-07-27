Apple Powered UEV To Power Next Year’s EV Ford

Ford and Apple have announced that the UEV Ford’s navigation system will be powered by Apple Maps next year with a price tag of about $30,000. Apple will be able to leverage the new MapKit for Automotive SDK that enables Ford to integrate Apple Maps into the display of the vehicle directly.

Automotive SDK MapKit represents one of the big pushes in Automotive for Apple that goes beyond CarPlay Ultra, enabling manufacturers to gain access to Apple’s mapping data, which enables them to embed navigation as a main feature in their cars instead of using a navigation app.

Ford is one of the first manufacturers to add Apple’s navigation engine directly from Apple into their car instead of going through CarPlay. CarPlay will remain available for vehicles in Ford.

In 2027, the UEV will start being distributed featuring a price tag of about $30,000 that mainly is targeted at mainstream manufacturers.