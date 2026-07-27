Apple

Apple Powered UEV To Power Next Year’s EV Ford

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Powered UEV To Power Next Year's EV Ford

Ford and Apple have announced that the UEV Ford’s navigation system will be powered by Apple Maps next year with a price tag of about $30,000. Apple will be able to leverage the new MapKit for Automotive SDK that enables Ford to integrate Apple Maps into the display of the vehicle directly.


Automotive SDK MapKit represents one of the big pushes in Automotive for Apple that goes beyond CarPlay Ultra, enabling manufacturers to gain access to Apple’s mapping data, which enables them to embed navigation as a main feature in their cars instead of using a navigation app.

Apple Powered UEV To Power Next Year's EV Ford

Ford is one of the first manufacturers to add Apple’s navigation engine directly from Apple into their car instead of going through CarPlay. CarPlay will remain available for vehicles in Ford.

In 2027, the UEV will start being distributed featuring a price tag of about $30,000 that mainly is targeted at mainstream manufacturers.


Latest News
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Searching for Cut in Prices in OLED Panels
Apple Searching for Cut in Prices in OLED Panels
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold Dealing with Issues
iPhone Fold Dealing with Issues
1 Min Read
The 512GB Wi-Fi iPad is $50 Off
The 512GB Wi-Fi iPad is $50 Off
1 Min Read
New iMac Rolling Out this Year Followed by an OLED Version
New iMac Rolling Out this Year Followed by an OLED Version
1 Min Read
New MacBook Neo Rumored to be in the Works
New MacBook Neo Rumored to be in the Works
1 Min Read
Mass Production for iPhone 18 Starts With Foxconn Increasing Employee Numbers
Mass Production for iPhone 18 Starts With Foxconn Increasing Employee Numbers
1 Min Read
The 256GB Wi-Fi iPad is $50 Off
The 256GB Wi-Fi iPad is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max To Have Variable Aperture Camera
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max To Have Variable Aperture Camera
1 Min Read
New Program Releasing Next Week by Apple
New Program Releasing Next Week by Apple
1 Min Read
TSMC To Increase Prices by 10%
TSMC To Increase Prices by 10%
1 Min Read
The AirTag 2 4-Pack is $10 Off
The AirTag 2 4-Pack  is $10 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?