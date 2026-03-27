Apple

Apple Prepping For New Wave Of OLED Products

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Prepping For New Wave Of OLED Products

Apple is preparing and making decisive decisions to lessen its dependence on manufacturers in China as new OLED panel products are released. The company has likely sped up its efforts to branch out its sourcing of OLED Panels away from suppliers in China like BOE.


Apple shipments have declined by about 40%, and 50% of shipments for OLED panels from Sichuan to Apple assembly collaborators have fallen. The company is increasing their reliability on Samsung Display and other reliable manufacturers of displays in South Korea.

Apple Prepping For New Wave Of OLED Products

This navigation matches the reflection of the company and its shift in sourcing components for many years. Apple is looking to lessen supply chain risks as the company has diversified assembly across Vietnam and India. Apple is looking to release an OLED iPad Mini and MacBook Pro as OLED Panel display shipments arrive.


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