Apple progressing normally on the future products despite employees working from home

According to the report by Bloomberg, Apple’s development has not slowed down even when its employees all over the world are working from home. All the work on the upcoming products is going on as usual.

Apple software releases are also on track. The new products such as the new versions of Apple TV, HomePod, budget iPads, MacBook Pro, iPhone, iMac and Apple Watch, all are going as planned. Apple is all set to release these new versions in early fall this year.

Everything might be going as usual, but there are several challenges faced by Apple employees working from home. According to a report by The Information, there have also been some minor setbacks with hardware development.

Apple employees and developers who need hands-on development can enter the Silicon Valley offices. However, the restrictions in other parts of the world such as Italy or Germany are strict. Apple also allows several employees to take home the versions of the future devices on which they are currently working. It is not a normal practice for Apple, but given the conditions and situation, it is happening.

It may have secrecy issues, but it is how Apple is keeping up the pace and plans to release future products early this fall.