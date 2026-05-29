Apple Project to Find Non-Invasive Monitoring for Blood Sugar Gets New Leadership

Apple, for years now, has been rumored to be looking for a non-invasive method to monitor blood sugar, enabling a lot of people who have diabetes to track their blood sugar without having to wear a glucose monitor all day or having a needle be pricked on their skin.

Apple has recently turned over oversight of the project from Tim Millet to Zongjian Chen, the architecture chief of the platform and a senior engineer who monitors the advanced technology of Apple. The change has been framed as positive news for this project that has been in the making for 15 years.

An algorithm could identify the blood sugar level of a person with the feature, also letting users know of potential diabetes symptoms. The project is now under new leadership, but the feature is not likely to see the light of day in the next few years.