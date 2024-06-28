Apple

Apple promises better battery and display third-party support

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple recently published a whitepaper claiming that the company will support device longevity and repairability this year.

First, the Cupertino-based company said that True Tone will start working for third-party display components, allowing it to be activated for best performance. Then, battery health metrics, e.g., cycle count and maximum capacity will be supported on third-party batteries, although Apple said that the metrics may not be 100% accurate. True Tone is a feature that adapts the display color in ambient light, while battery health metrics have not appeared in third-party components as they have not been verified by Apple. It’s believed that some of them appear new but have been manipulated to look like it and are secondhand components.

Apple

The new third-party support changes are expected to come with iOS 18, which might launch in fall this year. However, there isn’t an exact timeline on the launch.

