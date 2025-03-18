Apple

Apple promotes new ‘Someday, by Spike Jonze’ AirPods 4 Video

By Samantha Wiley
Someday, by Spike Jonze

Apple’s newest video ad highlights the AirPods 4 and its features.

‘Someday, by Spike Jonze / AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation’ stars Pedro Pascal and is 36 seconds in length. The video shows the actor walking through a snowy field and then a normal street while wearing the AirPods 4. It ends with the words ‘you’re perfect’ and fades to black. Apparently, the ad shows off the active noise cancelling and the Apple earbuds in general. Pedro Pascual is a highly acclaimed actor known for his work on Narcos, The Last of Us, and The Mandalorian. The full video is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

Someday, by Spike Jonze

The AirPods 4 debuted in September last year with a base model and one with Active Noise Cancellation (priced at $179). The sound quality is improved and both have the H2 chip, as well as Siri Interactions and Voice Isolation.

