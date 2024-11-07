Apple

Apple promotes writing tools In ad for Apple Intelligence

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Last week, Apple launched the iPadOS 18.1, macOS Sequoia 15.1, and iOS 18.1 along with Apple Intelligence features for the Mac, iPad, and iPhones. The first set introduces Writing Tools, giving users the option to change text tones to professional, concise, or friendly, and tlets them summarize texts by turning them into key points.

Advertisements

Apple released 2 humorous ads highlighting the Writing Tools feature that came with the update, with one showing a mad employee writing an unprofessional and angry email to his colleague, but before the email was sent Writing Tools interfered and changed the email to have a friendlier tone. The second ad features a different employee using Apple Intelligence to sum up the key points that were tackled during a meeting.

Apple

The Apple Intelligence feature is available for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, the iPhone 16 lineup, iPads that are equipped with the A17 Pro Chip or M-series chip, as well as MacBooks equipped with the M-series chip.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
iOS
Apple ceases signing iOS 18.0.1 for iOS 18.1
1 Min Read
iPad 10th Generation
iPad 10th Generation on Sale at $299
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro may receive the M5 Chip in 2025
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
OLED may be coming as early as 2026 to the MacBook Pro
1 Min Read
Apple
Belkin head strap for the Solo Knit Band now available online at Apple
1 Min Read
AirPod
AirPod Spotted In Early Black Friday Deals
1 Min Read
iPhone 14 Plus
Apple launches program to repair iPhone 14 plus rear camera
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
ProMotion may soon arrive on the iPhone 17
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Last games of MLS Season pass free to watch for Apple TV+ subscribers 
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 to debut first 5G modem designed by Apple
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
All iPhone 17 models may be coming with LTPO displays 
1 Min Read
Apple Stores
Apple Stores opening in Fairfax, Virginia and Long Island
1 Min Read
Lost your password?