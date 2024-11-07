Apple promotes writing tools In ad for Apple Intelligence

Last week, Apple launched the iPadOS 18.1, macOS Sequoia 15.1, and iOS 18.1 along with Apple Intelligence features for the Mac, iPad, and iPhones. The first set introduces Writing Tools, giving users the option to change text tones to professional, concise, or friendly, and tlets them summarize texts by turning them into key points.

Advertisements

Apple released 2 humorous ads highlighting the Writing Tools feature that came with the update, with one showing a mad employee writing an unprofessional and angry email to his colleague, but before the email was sent Writing Tools interfered and changed the email to have a friendlier tone. The second ad features a different employee using Apple Intelligence to sum up the key points that were tackled during a meeting.

The Apple Intelligence feature is available for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, the iPhone 16 lineup, iPads that are equipped with the A17 Pro Chip or M-series chip, as well as MacBooks equipped with the M-series chip.