Apple publishes App Store awards finalists

By Samantha Wiley
Apple recently published a list of finalists for this year’s App Store Awards.

Game and app finalists are now announced for the 2024 App Store Awards. Apple has a yearly tradition of recognizing apps and games that offer excellent innovation, design, and user experience, and this year it has 45 finalists in 12 categories. This year, a new category for the Vision Pro has been added. Apple said that they’re thrilled to celebrate this year’s finalists, with notable mentions of Tripsy, Runna, and Kino for the iPhone App of the Year, The WereCleaner, Zenlesss Zone Zero, and AFK Journey for the iPhone Game of the Year.

The iPad app of the year mentions include Moises, Procreate Dreams, and Bluey: Let’s Play, while the iPad game of the year mentions include Squad Busters, Disney Speedstorm, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The rest of the finalists are listed on Apple’s official website.

