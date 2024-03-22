Apple publishes new job listings in several countries

Apple has recently posted available positions seemingly for the Vision Pro in Japan, China, and Australia.

The job position, titled ‘Briefing Experience Specialist’ is similar to the one Apple posted in the UK last year. In greater detail, the job is related to sales and involves showing the Vision Pro and its capabilities to enterprises and businesses. The listing said that the employee will ‘design and deliver demonstrations, as well as solutions, use cases, and workflows’ in order to inspire the customer to invest in the technology.

Apple promised that the Vision Pro will launch in more regions after a US-only sale. However, there’s no time frame or expected period on when this will happen. Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst, said that the Vision Pro will launch before this year’s WWDC, which will happen in June. Recent rumors suggest that Apple is preparing for the launch as suggested by the job listings.