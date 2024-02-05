Apple

Apple publishes Vision Pro fitting tips

By Samantha Wiley
Vision Pro

Apple has several helpful tips for Vision Pro users who are not getting a comfortable and tight fit.

Advertisements

Fit is an important aspect when using the Vision Pro as it could lead to discomfort and a blurry display if not done right. To counteract these issues, Apple has published support documents to handle eye setup and light leakage concerns, as well as how to get a good headset fit.

Vision Pro

To start, Apple introduced the Dual Loop Band and Solo Knit Band, and recommended that users pick the one that’s most comfortable for them and go from there. The support document further provides tips on adjustment, such as rotating the Fit Dial to tighten or loosen it, lowering or raising the band to fix pressure for the Solo Knit, while changing strap lengths to relieve pressure in various areas. Realigning displays and fixing light leakage are also part of the support document.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple AirPods
AirPods 2 is Discounted at $39 Off
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro limited to 3K resolution in Intel Macs
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Apple offers in-depth guide to Optic ID
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Second Generation Apple Watch SE is 15% Off
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro user guide published online
1 Min Read
Apple Podcasts
Joe Rogan to make an Apple Podcasts return
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
iFixit’s Vision Pro teardown video now live
1 Min Read
Anker Magnetic Battery
Enjoy a 50% Discount on the Anker Wireless Foldable Magnetic Battery
1 Min Read
Foldable iPad
Foldable iPad may launch in 2026
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro ‘First Timer’ Ad goes online
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple makes Developer Strap available for $300
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
Renewed 2021 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB is 20% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?