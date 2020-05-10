Apple pushes back its Mini-LED product roadmap

The current global crisis has not affected Apple’s development of mini-LED displays, however, it may have been delayed a little, says Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

According to Kuo in his research note to TF International Securities, Apple will start mass production of the new Mini LED technology in the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2020 and will also take the first quarter of 2021.

According to him, Apple investors do not need to worry about this extension in the schedule to produce Mini-LED. He said the reason is that Apple will promote this technology in the next five years. It is a long-term schedule, so pushing it a bit back a few months will not damage the long-term program.

According to Kuo, Apple has been working on at least six new Mini-LED displays. Earlier in a report, Kuo also said that Apple had plans to release a 16-inch MacBook Pro with Mini LED display in the fourth quarter of 2020.

However, the latest note by Kuo now suggests that the schedule to launch the Macbook Pro can be delayed. Kup also said earlier in a statement that Apple is also planning to launch 14.1-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ with a mini-LED display.

In the note Kuo shared with TF International Securities, he told the investors to pay attention to the current trends of the Mini-LEDs. Kuo also said that the shipments of the new Mini-LED products will increase by 300 percent next year.