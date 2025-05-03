Apple

Apple pushes new Safari technology preview 218

By Samantha Wiley
Safari

Apple has released a new version of its experimental browser, Safari Technology Preview.

Safari Technology Preview has been updated to version 218, and with it several performance improvements and bug fixes. Specifically, the fixes are for Web Inspector, Web API, Rendering, JavaScript, WebRTC, Web Extensions, SVG, Lockdown Mode, and CSS. Apple made Safari Technology Preview as a sort of testing ground for developers and users so they could test features that might make it onto future public versions.

Safari

Users can still run the official public release of Safari alongside the experimental browser. A developer account is not required to use or download the browser software. The full release notes are available to read on the official Safari Technology Preview page. Users can update their existing Safari Technology Preview browsers by going into System Settings or System Preferences, then tapping or clicking on the ‘Software Update’ button. Wait a few minutes for the update before running the app again.

